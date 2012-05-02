* April decline worse than expected

* Over 20 pct of car dealers want to change jobs

* New cars discounted by up to 30 pct - survey (Adds analyst comments, detail, background)

MILAN, May 2 Italy's new car sales dropped a worse-than-expected 17.9 percent in April from the same month a year ago, continuing a trend of dire figures as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its deficit.

The transport ministry said on Wednesday 129,663 new vehicles were sold in April, improving from a dramatic drop in March but not enough to change the outlook for 2012.

Fiat's market share rose to 31.4 percent in April from 26 percent in March 2012, as the carmaker recovered some of the volume it lost in March.

The decline in April was much worse than expected, said Studio Promotor, a research group.

"The recovery of volumes from the car hauler's strike, when sales fell 26.7 percent, did not take place," said Studio Promotor in a statement. "Based on the April numbers, our projections built on the past six months indicate full-year car sales at 1.46 million - a figure not seen since 1983."

During the first three months of this year, new car sales fell 20.9 percent from the same quarter a year ago. They fell 10.8 percent in 2011 to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.

The shrinking market is causing dealers to mark down car prices by up to 30 percent, said a poll of over 1,000 car dealers released by Quintegia, a group specializing in Italian car market research.

That compares with discounts of 10 percent to 15 percent on average before Italy's market slump, Quintegia said.

A separate study showed that 21 percent of car dealers polled by Quintegia said they would leave the business if they could, and 32 percent said they were unhappy with the relationship with their car supplier.

Italian car dealers association Federauto said it confirmed its forecast for 1.37 million cars to be sold in 2012.

French auto sales fell less sharply in April, according to data released earlier on Wednesday. French light vehicle registrations dropped 1.3 percent to 200,806 in April, after a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March.

In the United States, meanwhile, auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April, according to Autodata Corp figures published on May 1. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianni Montani; Editing by Mark Potter)