MILAN, June 1 Italy's new car sales dropped
14.26 percent, or 46,470 vehicles, in May from the same month a
year ago, improving from recent months but still continuing a
slump as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures
aimed at reining in its deficit.
Fiat's market share was 31.6 percent in May, little
changed from 31.4 percent in April.
During the first three months of this year, new car sales
fell 20.9 percent from the same quarter a year ago. They fell
10.8 percent in 2011 to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the
fourth year in a row.
Italian automotive dealers association Federauto said the
May car sales figures forced it to confirm a 2012 forecast of
1.37 million cars.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo)