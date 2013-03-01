BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
MILAN, March 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 17.4 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 108,419 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Friday.
In January, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 17.58 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent.
Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.
Fiat's market share was 28.5 percent in February, against 30.1 percent in January, according to a statement by the automaker. Fiat is Europe's tenth-biggest selling brand by volume.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.