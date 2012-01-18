Jan 18 Auto industry association UNRAE is set to cut its forecast for 2012 car sales in Italy to about 1.6 million cars, after Confindustria predicted late last year that the country would tumble into recession this year.

"UNRAE's forecast as of December was for average 2012 car sales to come in at about 1.68 million, and that looks optimistic to us right now," Gianni Filipponi, managing director of the trade group made up of foreign car makers, told Reuters.

"All of our members are cutting their forecasts ... we are heading towards a figure of about 1.6 million," he said.

In 2011, Italian car sales reached 1.74 million, compared with 1.96 million in 2010.

Filipponi will step down from the helm of UNRAE after 14 years as of February 1. He will be replaced by Romano Valente.

Among UNRAE's reasons for trimming its car sales forecast is Italian business lobby Confindustria's decision to cut its economic growth forecast for Italy in 2012 to a fall of 1.6 percent from a previous forecast for growth of 0.2 percent, Filipponi said.

Italy's austerity package was another factor in UNRAE's decision, "since it really hit car drivers hard."

Confindustria's forecast was optimistic, it said, and based on two assumptions: an easing of the credit crunch, and a yield on the 10-year BTP bond of less than 5 percent by April.