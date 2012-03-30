ROME, March 30 Italy's energy regulator is in
favour of the introduction of a carbon tax, an environmental tax
levied on the carbon content of fuels, but on certain
conditions, its chairman Guido Bortoni said on Friday.
"If parliament and the government decide to introduce a
carbon tax, we will be in favour of it even though on certain
conditions," Bortoni told reporters.
The regulator would like to see revenues from the carbon tax
channeled not only to finance renewable energy but also energy
efficiency, Bortoni said.
He added the new tax should take into account peculiarities
of Italy's power generation system.
Earlier in March Italy's biggest utility Enel and
its renewable energy unit Enel Green Power said they
did not expect a negative impact on their results from the
introduction of any carbon tax because it would not affect the
power sector.
