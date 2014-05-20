MILAN May 20 The top shareholder in Banca Carige has started to place a stake of around 15 percent in the Italian mid-sized lender.

"The operation starts immediately and the Fondazione Carige reserves the right to close it at any time," the banking foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Banca IMI and Credit Suisse Securities are joint-bookrunners of the offer which is reserved for institutional investors.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)