MILAN May 20 The top foundation shareholder of Italy's Banca Carige is placing a 15 percent stake in the lender in a range of 0.435 to 0.48 euros per share, a market source said on Tuesday.

Banca IMI and Credit Suisse Securities are joint-bookrunners of the offer which is reserved for institutional investors.

