BRIEF-Bank of Baroda says co has alloted bonds on private placement basis
* Says allotment of additional tier i basel iii compliant bonds on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmtRWH Further company coverage:
MILAN May 20 The top foundation shareholder of Italy's Banca Carige is placing a 15 percent stake in the lender in a range of 0.435 to 0.48 euros per share, a market source said on Tuesday.
Banca IMI and Credit Suisse Securities are joint-bookrunners of the offer which is reserved for institutional investors.
* Says board sets fixed assets investment plan of 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in 2017
* Mandates BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank to arrange investor meetings for issuance of Basel III compliant USD denominated subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: