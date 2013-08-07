(Adds S&P's comments, background)
MILAN Aug 7 Standard & Poor's lowered its
long-term rating on Italy's Banca Carige after the
majority of the lender's board members resigned and the Bank of
Italy requested accounting changes, the agency said on
Wednesday.
The agency cut the troubled mid-sized bank to 'B+' from
'BB-' on creditwatch negative, it said in a statement.
The Genoa-based lender will be subject to European Central
Bank supervision from 2014 and has pledged to prepare for the
new regulatory framework by lifting its core Tier 1 capital
ratio to around 10 percent by the end of the year.
Carige's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial
strength, stood at 6.2 percent at the end of June - one of the
lowest among all Italian banks.
To strengthen its capital base it crafted a plan worth 800
million euros ($1 billion) focused mainly on asset disposals, as
it tried to avoid a cash call by selling assets.
However, the board members' resignations and the central
bank's request to reclassify about 600 million euros of loans as
non-performing are posing "increased execution risks" on the
capital strengthening plan, S&P said.
The bank announced on Friday that two more of its board
members had resigned in addition to six other resignations
announced earlier in the week, necessitating the appointment of
a new board.
According to Carige's management, the extraordinary
shareholders' meeting necessary to appoint a new board will
likely take place end-September or beginning of October, S&P
said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)