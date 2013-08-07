(Adds S&P's comments, background)

MILAN Aug 7 Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term rating on Italy's Banca Carige after the majority of the lender's board members resigned and the Bank of Italy requested accounting changes, the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency cut the troubled mid-sized bank to 'B+' from 'BB-' on creditwatch negative, it said in a statement.

The Genoa-based lender will be subject to European Central Bank supervision from 2014 and has pledged to prepare for the new regulatory framework by lifting its core Tier 1 capital ratio to around 10 percent by the end of the year.

Carige's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 6.2 percent at the end of June - one of the lowest among all Italian banks.

To strengthen its capital base it crafted a plan worth 800 million euros ($1 billion) focused mainly on asset disposals, as it tried to avoid a cash call by selling assets.

However, the board members' resignations and the central bank's request to reclassify about 600 million euros of loans as non-performing are posing "increased execution risks" on the capital strengthening plan, S&P said.

The bank announced on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier in the week, necessitating the appointment of a new board.

According to Carige's management, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting necessary to appoint a new board will likely take place end-September or beginning of October, S&P said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)