BOLOGNA, Italy Nov 30 Italian car sales are set to fall by 14.7 percent in December to 112,000 units after a 9.2 percent drop in November, Italian auto think tank Centro Studi Promotor said on Wednesday.

Italian car sales for November, due to be published by the Transport Ministry later on Wednesday, are seen at 135,000, Promotor said.

Fiat SpA is Italy's largest producer of cars. (Reporting by Manlio Scimeca, Writing by Michel Rose)