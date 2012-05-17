UPDATE 3-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Adds Saudi exports, updates prices)
MILAN May 17 Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday the government did not plan fresh car incentives to support the struggling automotive sector.
"There are no new incentives," Passera told reporters in Milan. Passera also said that a government decree on the separation of gas network Snam from oil and gas giant Eni would be approved "very soon". (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Adds Saudi exports, updates prices)
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump before arriving on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's steel mills and traders were scrambling to find alternative supplies of coking coal for steel making on Monday after Beijing slapped a surprise ban on coal imports from its isolated northern neighbour.