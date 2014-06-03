UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, June 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 3.83 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 131,602 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 27.9 percent in May, compared with 29.04 percent in April and 30.2 percent in May last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Rebaudo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources