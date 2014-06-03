MILAN, June 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 3.83 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 131,602 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 27.9 percent in May, compared with 29.04 percent in April and 30.2 percent in May last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Rebaudo)