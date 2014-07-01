UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.81 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 127,489 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 27.1 percent in June, compared with 27.9 percent in May and 27.5 percent in June last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources