MILAN, July 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.81 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 127,489 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 27.1 percent in June, compared with 27.9 percent in May and 27.5 percent in June last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)