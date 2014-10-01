MILAN Oct 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.27 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 110,436 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat's share of the Italian market was 27.69 percent in September, compared with 27.59 percent in August, according to calculations made by Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)