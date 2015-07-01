(Refiled to remove extraneous text at beginning of headline)

MILAN, July a New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 14.4 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 146,682 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.4 percent in June, compared with 28.5 percent in May, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo)