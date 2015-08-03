MILAN Aug 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 14.54 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 131,489 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.33 percent in July, compared with 28.4 in June, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)