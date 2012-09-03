UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
TURIN, Sept 3 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday Italian car sales fell 20 percent in August from the same month a year ago, anticipating official figures due out at 1600 GMT on Monday.
That figure is better than the 25 percent drop forecast on Friday by Federauto, the car dealers' trade group. Federauto's figure does not include cars purchased by dealers but yet to be sold to the public.
August car sales in France, released early Monday, showed a 11.4 percent drop from a year ago.
Marchionne said car sales in the United States and Brazil, two of Fiat's main markets, are going "really well."
U.S. auto sales are expected to increase by as much as 20 percent in August.
Europe's volume carmakers are expected to shut plants later this year and lay off staff in what many see as an overdue push to cut costs.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources