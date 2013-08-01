MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 1.9 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 107,514 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013.

Italy's July drop was the smallest year-on-year since April 2011, indicating Italy's market may be stabilizing.

In June, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 5.5 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent. Car sales are in their fifth year of decline.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.

Fiat's market share was 29.2 percent in July, higher than 27.46 June, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)