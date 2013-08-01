UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 1.9 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 107,514 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday.
European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013.
Italy's July drop was the smallest year-on-year since April 2011, indicating Italy's market may be stabilizing.
In June, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 5.5 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent. Car sales are in their fifth year of decline.
Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.
Fiat's market share was 29.2 percent in July, higher than 27.46 June, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources