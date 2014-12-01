MILAN Dec 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 4.95 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 107,965 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.34 percent in November, against 27.1 percent in October, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)