MILAN Nov 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's
fourth-largest car market, rose 8.56 percent in October from the
same month a year ago, the transport ministry said, boosted by
demand for vehicles from the Fiat Chrysler stable and German
premium brands.
Deliveries in October rose to 132,929 vehicles, ministry
data showed on Monday. The October increase compares with
double-digit percentage increases in the previous nine months of
the year, but also reflects one fewer working day in October
compared with the same month in 2014.
"There are two factors that support the positive trend in
the car market: the economic recovery and consumers finally
deciding to go ahead and replace vehicles after holding back
during the crisis years," industry group Promotor said.
Italian sales of brands under market leader Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) rose 10.8 percent during the month,
with deliveries of Jeep sport utility vehicles more than
doubling and those at mass market brand Fiat rising 16 percent.
FCA's share of the Italian market stood at 27.6 percent in
October, compared with 28.36 percent the previous month,
according to Reuters calculations.
Sales of German premium brands showed healthy growth, with
BMW rising 27.19 percent, Mercedes
increasing 26.78 percent and Volkswagen-owned Audi
rising 18.06 percent.
Italian sales of Volkswagen's namesake brand dropped 6.85
percent.
However, it is still too early to ascertain if the dip is
related to the carmaker's emissions scandal as deliveries occur
several weeks after purchase decisions and the Sept. 18 exposure
of its diesel test-rigging is unlikely to have affected
registrations before November.
Car sales in Italy rose at a higher rate than elsewhere in
the region, with French registrations increasing 1 percent and
Spanish ones rising 5.2 percent.
