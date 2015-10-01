MILAN Oct 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 17.15 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 130,071 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.36 percent in September, compared with 28.03 percent in August, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)