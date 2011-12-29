MILAN Dec 29 Italy's Treasury sold the following floating-rate bond at auction on Thursday. FLOATING-RATE BOND (CCTEU) EXPIRING APRIL 15, 2018, 11TH TRANCHE

29/12/11 30/08/11 (*) Gross yield 7.42 4.52 Assigned price 76.75 89.13 Total bids 1.584 1.659 bln Assigned 0.803 0.995 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 1.667 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. Details of the auction can be found on page