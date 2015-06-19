ROME, June 19 Franco Bassanini, president of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to step down as the government seeks to "reinforce" the company's role in supporting growth, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

Bassanini will be made a consultant for the prime minister, working in part on the country's plan to expand its ultra-fast broadband network, when he resigns, Renzi said in a statement.

CDP is controlled by the government with an 80 percent stake, and Italy's banking foundations hold the remaining 20 percent.

Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has the support of minority shareholders to replace Bassanini, Renzi said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)