UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
ROME, June 19 Franco Bassanini, president of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to step down as the government seeks to "reinforce" the company's role in supporting growth, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.
Bassanini will be made a consultant for the prime minister, working in part on the country's plan to expand its ultra-fast broadband network, when he resigns, Renzi said in a statement.
CDP is controlled by the government with an 80 percent stake, and Italy's banking foundations hold the remaining 20 percent.
Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has the support of minority shareholders to replace Bassanini, Renzi said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)