BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
BRUSSELS, March 10 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Friday did not confirm or deny a report about the possible sale of a 15 percent stake in state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, Gentiloni said: "I don't want to say anything that will upset the markets. We don't make announcements or proclamations before we make decisions."
The Economy Ministry is weighing the stake sale in CDP that would bring about 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to state coffers to pay down Italy's high debt, national daily Corriere della Sera reported earlier on Friday. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer,; editing by Isla Binnie)
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.