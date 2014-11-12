UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
MILAN Nov 12 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a stake of around 6 percent of a vehicle controlling Italy's energy grids to a group of institutional investors for a total of 314 million euros ($391.59 million).
Through the transaction, 33 Italian banking foundations and the pension fund for lawyers will become shareholders in gas grid group Snam and power grid company Terna, alongside State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
Last year, CDP put up for sale 49 percent of CDP Reti, a vehicle which owns 30 percent of Snam and 29.9 percent Terna, as part of a privatisation drive to find fresh funds. Last summer CDP agreed to sell 35 percent of CDP Reti to SGCC. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
March 13 A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stands to receive over $400 million from China's Anbang Insurance Group, that is investing in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushners, Bloomberg reported.