MILAN Nov 20 Italy's state-backed financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will not run to the rescue of each Italian company that risks falling into foreign hands, its chief executive told the Financial Times.

In October, CDP announced a bid through its Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) fund for Finmeccanica's power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia after German group Siemens emerged as favourite to buy the company.

The prospect of a sale to Siemens raised protests by trade unions and politicians calling for AnsaldoEnergia, which employs about 3,000 people, to remain in Italian hands.

"I'm not interested in pursuing the defence of Italian ownership per se. That doesn't make sense," Giovanni Gorno Tempini said on Tuesday, adding that the CDP would evaluate each specific case.

Gorno Tempini refused to see the state-owned financing agency, which can tap the 224 billion euros Italians have saved at the post office, as the ultimate response for helping Italy to reduce its public debt and local authorities' liabilities.

"We are part of the answer, not the answer," he said, commenting on the fact that the agency acquired three government-owned companies to help Rome cut its debt by 10 billion euros this year.

"We are not talking about buying thousands of assets," he said, referring to suggestions the CDP would load itself up with unmarketable assets of local authorities.

"We are talking of solid investment decisions that look at specific cases with the idea we sell again quickly."

A joint venture between FSI and state-owned Qatar Holding will invest in sectors including food, fashion and luxury goods, furniture and design, tourism and leisure, FSI said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)