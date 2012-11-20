MILAN Nov 20 Italy's state-backed financing
body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will not run to the rescue
of each Italian company that risks falling into foreign hands,
its chief executive told the Financial Times.
In October, CDP announced a bid through its Fondo Strategico
Italiano (FSI) fund for Finmeccanica's power
engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia after German group Siemens
emerged as favourite to buy the company.
The prospect of a sale to Siemens raised protests by trade
unions and politicians calling for AnsaldoEnergia, which employs
about 3,000 people, to remain in Italian hands.
"I'm not interested in pursuing the defence of Italian
ownership per se. That doesn't make sense," Giovanni Gorno
Tempini said on Tuesday, adding that the CDP would evaluate each
specific case.
Gorno Tempini refused to see the state-owned financing
agency, which can tap the 224 billion euros Italians have saved
at the post office, as the ultimate response for helping Italy
to reduce its public debt and local authorities' liabilities.
"We are part of the answer, not the answer," he said,
commenting on the fact that the agency acquired three
government-owned companies to help Rome cut its debt by 10
billion euros this year.
"We are not talking about buying thousands of assets," he
said, referring to suggestions the CDP would load itself up with
unmarketable assets of local authorities.
"We are talking of solid investment decisions that look at
specific cases with the idea we sell again quickly."
A joint venture between FSI and state-owned Qatar Holding
will invest in sectors including food, fashion and luxury goods,
furniture and design, tourism and leisure, FSI said in a
statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)