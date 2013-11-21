MILAN Nov 21 Italy's state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has set aside 3 billion euros ($4 billion) to buy mortgage-backed bonds and other securities as part of a plan to revive the housing market, it said on Thursday.

This is the first time CDP has pledged to buy mortgage-backed debt, and the move could give some support to Italy's securitisation market, which was frozen by the euro zone crisis.

CDP has also earmarked 2 billion euros to lend to people who want to buy homes and fund renovating houses to make them more energy efficient, it said in a joint statement with bank association ABI.

"In total, CDP will deploy five billion euros, via the banks, to promote recovery in the residential real estate sector," the statement said.

Italian house prices fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013, but the decline slowed slightly from a 6 percent slide in the previous quarter, statistics office ISTAT said in October. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Anthony Barker)