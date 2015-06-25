MILAN, June 25 Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP) said it has called an ordinary and extraordinary
shareholder meeting on July 10 for investors to decide about its
board members, in a first step of a management reshuffle
expected at the cash-rich state fund.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wants to shake up CDP's
top management to turn it into a more aggressive financial arm
of the government's industrial policy and help revive economic
growth.
Renzi himself has announced that Claudio Costamagna, former
head of Goldman Sachs' EMEA investment banking division,
was set to be named as chairman of CDP, which is controlled by
the Italian treasury with an 80 percent stake.
