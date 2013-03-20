MILAN, March 20 Italian state-backed financing
agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday its net
profit rose 77 percent 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in 2012
thanks to a rise in net interest income.
CDP, 70 percent owned by Italy's treasury, has broadened its
traditional lending activity to include direct investments in
companies and export finance to become a sort of development
bank for Italian economy.
Last year the agency recorded new lending and investment of
more than 22 billion euros, nearly 1.5 percent of the Italian
gross domestic product, CDP said in a statement.
CDP, which holds stakes of 30 percent in Snam and
Terna together with 25.7 percent of Eni, said
equity investments rose 54 percent to 30 billion euros in 2012.
($1 = 0.7760 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)