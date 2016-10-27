ROME/MILAN Oct 27 Italy's Cementir Holding
will launch its first ever bond next year as the
cement maker takes advantage of record-low interest rates to
fund two recent acquisitions, its chief executive said, adding
he was still interested in more deals.
Italy's third-largest cement maker has just refinanced
around 700 million euros ($765 million) in loans with a
consortium of banks and is working with Intesa Sanpaolo,
Mediobanca and BNP Paribas to launch the bond.
"We will issue a 300-400 million euro note with a maturity
of 5 or 7 years in the first half of next year to lengthen the
duration of the debt," CEO and Chairman Francesco Caltagirone jr
told Reuters in an interview.
The company can also launch a share sale of up to 300
million euros already approved by its shareholders.
"With interest rates so low a bond is better than a capital
hike so we will likely stay put on the cash call for now,"
Caltagirone said.
The group, which operates in 17 countries and derives around
90 percent of revenue abroad, agreed on July 26 to buy Compagnie
des Cimentes Belges (CCB) from HeidelbergCement,
entering the French and Benelux market.
A few days later, it purchased smaller domestic rival Sacci,
gaining clout in northern Italy.
As a result of the deals, which cost around 440 million
euros, Cementir expects to boost its revenue by 30 percent to
1.3 billion euros this year on a proforma basis - which is an
estimate assuming the businesses have been owned all year.
It also forecasts the Belgian business will add 40 million
euros to its proforma core earnings of roughly 190 million this
year, while savings from Sacci will help it reach breakeven next
year in Italy, where it is currently losing money.
"It will take some time to digest the latest acquisitions,
but I still have some appetite," Caltagirone said.
New targets for the group, 70 percent owned by the
Caltagirone family, could be small domestic rivals or, in the
medium term, a competitor based in South America, the CEO said.
"After nine year of contraction of cement output, I think
the Italian market has reached the bottom," he said.
In Italy, the second-largest cement market in the European
Union, with an expected 19 million tonnes of output this year,
Cementir competes with Buzzi Unicem and Italcementi,
recently acquired by German giant HeidelbergCement.
A dozen other domestic groups are struggling to survive as
output has halved since 2008.
Domestic producers hit by the crisis could be a buying
opportunity, Caltagirone said, adding the right target would
have a price tag of no more than "tens in million of euros".
"The group does not have a base in South America. In the
next five years or so I would like to buy a company there,"
Caltagirone added.
He said Britain had lost its attractiveness after it voted
in June to exit the European Union, and he planned no new
investments in the country in the next five years. The group has
a waste management company in the country, which accounts for
less than 5 percent of its total revenues.
After the acquisitions, the group's debt will rise to nearly
3 times its core earnings (EBITDA) from less than 1 before,
Caltagirone said, anticipating some of the figures due to be
published in a new business plan in January.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
