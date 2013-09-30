BRIEF-Fairfax announces reset div rate on series K preferred shares
ROME, Sept 30 The capital of Italy's central bank could be revalued to as much as 7 billion euros from 156,000 euros currently, a Treasury document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday, in a move that domestic lenders hope would boost their own balance sheets.
Italian banks own the majority of the central bank's capital and have been pushing for a revaluation that they expect would increase the value of their stakes and generate a capital gain.
The Treasury has also been looking at the possibility of increasing the value of the Bank of Italy capital as a way to boost fiscal revenues by taxing the capital gains booked by lenders.
However, the document said that proceeds for the state coffers from such a move would be highly uncertain.
The Bank of Italy has asked a committee of experts, including former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos, to come up with an assessment of its capital's value, which is expected by year-end. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, wirting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: