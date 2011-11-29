Position: Bank of Italy Governor
Incumbent: Ignazio Visco
Born: Nov. 21, 1949
Term: Six years
Key facts:
- Formerly number three at the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco
was appointed to the top position in October as Mario Draghi
left to become President of the European Central Bank.
- A distinguished academic and former chief economist at the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Visco
was previously the Bank of Italy's sherpa for G7 and G20
meetings and has wide international experience.
- He had good relations with former centre-right Economy
Minister Giulio Tremonti but was also well regarded by the
centre-left opposition, which welcomed his appointment.
- Considered open-minded and pragmatic, he is not ranked
among the hawks on the ECB's governing council.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
David Cutler)