Position: Bank of Italy Governor

Incumbent: Ignazio Visco

Born: Nov. 21, 1949

Term: Six years

Key facts:

- Formerly number three at the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco was appointed to the top position in October as Mario Draghi left to become President of the European Central Bank.

- A distinguished academic and former chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Visco was previously the Bank of Italy's sherpa for G7 and G20 meetings and has wide international experience.

- He had good relations with former centre-right Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti but was also well regarded by the centre-left opposition, which welcomed his appointment.

- Considered open-minded and pragmatic, he is not ranked among the hawks on the ECB's governing council.