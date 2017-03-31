ROME, March 31 The Bank of Italy bought 115
billion euros ($123 billion) in domestic government bonds last
year as part of the European Central Bank's asset purchase
programme, helping push its total assets to a new record.
The bank held assets worth 774 billion euros at the end of
last year up from 587 billion euros a year earlier, Bank of
Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday in the text of a
speech delivered to shareholders in Rome.
Its domestic government bond holdings totalled 186 billion
euros and represented the bulk of overall 245 billion euros in
securities it bought as part of the ECB's extraordinary monetary
policy measures.
Italy's liabilities under the Target 2 system which settles
cross border payments in the euro zone rose by 108 billion euros
last year due to Italians investing their savings abroad and
domestic banks replacing foreign funding with central bank
liquidity, it said.($1 = 0.9353 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)