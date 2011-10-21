* Visco appointment at BOI raises risk of spat with France
* Bini Smaghi cannot be forced to quit ECB, term ends in
2013
* BOI top brass, most Italy media resisted Bini Smaghi
appointment
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Oct 21 Silvio Berlusconi's surprise
nomination of Ignazio Visco as head of the Bank of Italy was
greeted with universal approval in Italy on Friday but is almost
certain to have the opposite effect on French President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Visco's nomination on Thursday means Italy
will have two members of the European Central Bank's executive
board when Mario Draghi leaves the BOI to replace Frenchman
Jean-Claude Trichet as ECB president next month, while France
will have none.
Sarkozy has made crystal clear that he finds this
unacceptable and that Italy must give up the seat of its current
ECB board member, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, to make way for a French
candidate.
That could have been easily achieved by replacing Draghi
with Bini Smaghi as BOI chief, a solution seen as obvious to
many foreign observers who noted that Bini Smaghi had proved his
worth during a generally impressive five-year stint at the ECB.
Yet this route was blocked at the last minute by ferocious
resistance at the Bank of Italy, which wanted an internal
appointment, and large sections of the Italian media and
political establishment who said it would be pandering to
France.
The result is that ahead of two critical EU summits intended
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, Sarkozy is likely to be
angered by Berlusconi's failure to deliver.
"Visco's appointment is a surprise because this will create
quite an issue with France if Bini Smaghi still declines to
resign from the ECB board," said Gilles Moec, chief euro zone
economist at Deutsche Bank.
In April, when Sarkozy gave his backing to Draghi as ECB
chief, he obtained in return a public promise from the Italian
premier that Italy would yield Bini Smaghi's place to France.
ECB INDEPENDENCE
The problem was that Berlusconi had not informed Bini Smaghi
who, rather than quietly stepping aside, pointed out that his
term at the ECB did not expire until 2013 and any attempt to
force him out would be an attack on ECB independence.
This position was confirmed by Trichet and other members of
the ECB board, enraging Sarkozy, who even threatened at an EU
summit in June to withhold France's backing for Draghi unless he
obtained assurances that Bini Smaghi would go.
At that summit to confirm Draghi's ECB appointment, both
Sarkozy and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy spoke
to Bini Smaghi by telephone, but the result was a fudge which
did no more than kick the problem further down the road.
Van Rompuy and Sarkozy said they had received a guarantee
Bini Smaghi would leave by the end of the year, yet this was
never confirmed by the man himself, who merely expressed
confidence that the Italian government would find a solution.
Visco's nomination means that a solution has still not been
found. Moreover, if Bini Smaghi left the ECB now it would seem
that his refusal to do so before was not about upholding ECB
independence but increasing his chances of landing the BOI job,
something his many Italian critics always suspected.
The result is that Sarkozy is likely to lose his patience
again, with the risk of a nasty public spat involving France,
Italy and Bini Smaghi.
At the end of the day, Berlusconi who is in steep decline
and under almost daily attack both from within and without his
centre-right coalition, has evidently made the calculation that
he desperately needs domestic political support even at the
expense of a row with France.
Visco's nomination was greeted with a chorus of approval
from the government to the centre-left opposition, trade unions
and employers' confederation Confindustria.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Barry Moody)