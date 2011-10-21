* Visco appointment at BOI raises risk of spat with France

* Bini Smaghi cannot be forced to quit ECB, term ends in 2013

* BOI top brass, most Italy media resisted Bini Smaghi appointment

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Oct 21 Silvio Berlusconi's surprise nomination of Ignazio Visco as head of the Bank of Italy was greeted with universal approval in Italy on Friday but is almost certain to have the opposite effect on French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Visco's nomination on Thursday means Italy will have two members of the European Central Bank's executive board when Mario Draghi leaves the BOI to replace Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet as ECB president next month, while France will have none.

Sarkozy has made crystal clear that he finds this unacceptable and that Italy must give up the seat of its current ECB board member, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, to make way for a French candidate.

That could have been easily achieved by replacing Draghi with Bini Smaghi as BOI chief, a solution seen as obvious to many foreign observers who noted that Bini Smaghi had proved his worth during a generally impressive five-year stint at the ECB.

Yet this route was blocked at the last minute by ferocious resistance at the Bank of Italy, which wanted an internal appointment, and large sections of the Italian media and political establishment who said it would be pandering to France.

The result is that ahead of two critical EU summits intended to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, Sarkozy is likely to be angered by Berlusconi's failure to deliver.

"Visco's appointment is a surprise because this will create quite an issue with France if Bini Smaghi still declines to resign from the ECB board," said Gilles Moec, chief euro zone economist at Deutsche Bank.

In April, when Sarkozy gave his backing to Draghi as ECB chief, he obtained in return a public promise from the Italian premier that Italy would yield Bini Smaghi's place to France.

ECB INDEPENDENCE

The problem was that Berlusconi had not informed Bini Smaghi who, rather than quietly stepping aside, pointed out that his term at the ECB did not expire until 2013 and any attempt to force him out would be an attack on ECB independence.

This position was confirmed by Trichet and other members of the ECB board, enraging Sarkozy, who even threatened at an EU summit in June to withhold France's backing for Draghi unless he obtained assurances that Bini Smaghi would go.

At that summit to confirm Draghi's ECB appointment, both Sarkozy and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy spoke to Bini Smaghi by telephone, but the result was a fudge which did no more than kick the problem further down the road.

Van Rompuy and Sarkozy said they had received a guarantee Bini Smaghi would leave by the end of the year, yet this was never confirmed by the man himself, who merely expressed confidence that the Italian government would find a solution.

Visco's nomination means that a solution has still not been found. Moreover, if Bini Smaghi left the ECB now it would seem that his refusal to do so before was not about upholding ECB independence but increasing his chances of landing the BOI job, something his many Italian critics always suspected.

The result is that Sarkozy is likely to lose his patience again, with the risk of a nasty public spat involving France, Italy and Bini Smaghi.

At the end of the day, Berlusconi who is in steep decline and under almost daily attack both from within and without his centre-right coalition, has evidently made the calculation that he desperately needs domestic political support even at the expense of a row with France.

Visco's nomination was greeted with a chorus of approval from the government to the centre-left opposition, trade unions and employers' confederation Confindustria. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Barry Moody)