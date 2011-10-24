ROME Oct 24 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano on Monday formally appointed Ignazio Visco as the
new governor of the Bank of Italy (BOI) replacing Mario
Draghi.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last week unexpectedly
nominated 61-year-old Visco, the No. 3 at the BOI, to take over
from Draghi, who leaves to become president of the European
Central Bank on Nov. 1.
The nomination was rubber-stamped by Napolitano on Monday
after it was approved by the BOI's governing council and the
government.
Visco emerged as an 11th hour compromise candidate after
months of squabbling within Berlusconi's center-right
coalition.
He won out over Fabrizio Saccomanni, Draghi's deputy at the
BOI, Treasury Director General Vittorio Grilli and Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi, Italy's member of the European Central Bank's executive
board.