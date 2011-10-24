ROME Oct 24 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Monday formally appointed Ignazio Visco as the new governor of the Bank of Italy (BOI) replacing Mario Draghi.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last week unexpectedly nominated 61-year-old Visco, the No. 3 at the BOI, to take over from Draghi, who leaves to become president of the European Central Bank on Nov. 1.

The nomination was rubber-stamped by Napolitano on Monday after it was approved by the BOI's governing council and the government.

Visco emerged as an 11th hour compromise candidate after months of squabbling within Berlusconi's center-right coalition.

He won out over Fabrizio Saccomanni, Draghi's deputy at the BOI, Treasury Director General Vittorio Grilli and Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Italy's member of the European Central Bank's executive board.