ROME, Sept 21 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will meet head of state Giorgio Napolitano on Wednesday to discuss the successor to Mario Draghi as Bank of Italy chief when Draghi leaves to head the European Central Bank at the end of October, political sources said.

Fabrizio Saccomanni, deputy head of the central bank, is Draghi's favourite candidate, sources close to Draghi have told Reuters.

Saccomanni met with Berlusconi at the prime minister's residence last week and one source from the ruling coalition said Berlusconi would propose Saccomanni to Napolitano at Wednesday's meeting.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)