ROME, Sept 29 The Italian government has still
not reached agreement on who should succeed Mario Draghi as the
next governor of the Bank of Italy, a senior coalition
politician said after a meeting of the ruling centre-right
parties on Thursday.
Marco Reguzzoni, a senior member of the Northern League,
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's coalition allies, said the
issue would be taken up at a future cabinet meeting.
Government leaders are divided over whether the post should
go to BOI deputy head Fabrizio Saccomanni or Treasury
director-general Vittorio Grilli or whether a third candidate
could be considered.
Separately, Massimo Corsaro, deputy head of the
parliamentary group in the ruling PDL party said after the
meeting at the prime minister's residence that more than two
candidates may be under consideration.
