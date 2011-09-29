ROME, Sept 29 The Italian government has still not reached agreement on who should succeed Mario Draghi as the next governor of the Bank of Italy, a senior coalition politician said after a meeting of the ruling centre-right parties on Thursday.

Marco Reguzzoni, a senior member of the Northern League, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's coalition allies, said the issue would be taken up at a future cabinet meeting.

Government leaders are divided over whether the post should go to BOI deputy head Fabrizio Saccomanni or Treasury director-general Vittorio Grilli or whether a third candidate could be considered.

Separately, Massimo Corsaro, deputy head of the parliamentary group in the ruling PDL party said after the meeting at the prime minister's residence that more than two candidates may be under consideration.

