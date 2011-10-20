ROME Oct 20 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday unexpectedly nominated Ignazio Visco, the number three at the Bank of Italy, to take over as governor from Mario Draghi at the end of this month, a government source told Reuters.

Berlusconi sent a letter to the Bank of Italy's governing council saying the government wanted Visco to be appointed governor when Draghi leaves to become president of the European Central Bank on Nov. 1.

The governor is formally appointed by President Giorgio Napolitano after receiving the government's nomination and the opinion of the BOI council.

However, it would be highly unusual for the government's candidate not to be appointed as governor.

Berlusconi's nomination was delayed for months by squabbling inside his centre-right coalition over the choice. Italian media on Thursday widely reported the prime minister would choose Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, a member of the European Central Bank executive board, for the post. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi; editing by Barry Moody)