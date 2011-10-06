ROME Oct 6 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday he would decide who to nominate as new head of the Bank of Italy, succeeding Mario Draghi, by November 1.

Fabrizio Saccomanni, currently number two at the bank, is thought to be Berlusconi's favoured candidate to take over when Draghi becomes president of the European Central Bank next month.

But the Northern League, a partner in Berlusconi's coalition, favours Vittorio Grilli, director-general of the Treasury. The dispute has dragged out the decision at a time when Italy is under heavy international pressure to move decisively on its finances because of the euro zone debt crisis.

Berlusconi will send his nomination to the bank's governing council who must then give their opinion on the name.

