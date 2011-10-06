ROME Oct 6 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said on Thursday he would decide who to nominate as
new head of the Bank of Italy, succeeding Mario Draghi, by
November 1.
Fabrizio Saccomanni, currently number two at the bank, is
thought to be Berlusconi's favoured candidate to take over when
Draghi becomes president of the European Central Bank next
month.
But the Northern League, a partner in Berlusconi's
coalition, favours Vittorio Grilli, director-general of the
Treasury. The dispute has dragged out the decision at a time
when Italy is under heavy international pressure to move
decisively on its finances because of the euro zone debt crisis.
Berlusconi will send his nomination to the bank's governing
council who must then give their opinion on the name.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Philip Pullella,
editing by Barry Moody)