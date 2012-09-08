* Barnier pushes forward with banking plan
* Germany has reservations
* Rehn suggests ECB help may not mean new conditions
By Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 8 The EU Commission
called on Saturday for swift joint oversight of all euro zone
banks, taking another step in the bloc's drive to stem its long
crisis following the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds
of weak member states.
Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, said in a Reuters interview that euro
zone-wide banking supervision should be introduced by next
January, despite German reservations.
Speaking at the same conference as Barnier on the shores of
Lake Como in northern Italy, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn said the terms and conditions underpinning the ECB's
bond buying plan would be based on existing recommendations for
countries like Spain and Italy.
He appeared to be backing remarks by ECB executive board
member Benoit Coeure who told France Inter radio that countries
applying for the bond buying help would not necessarily have to
make extra cuts - a major concern in Spain and Italy where
austerity programmes have aggravated deep recessions.
The idea of the programme was not to "pile more austerity on
top of austerity" he said.
Barnier said the EU Commission's banking sector plan
envisaged centralised supervision for all 6,000 euro zone
lenders, large and small, though oversight of some day to day
matters, such as elements of consumer protection, would remain
with national authorities.
"We know that all banks can cause problems. For this reason
the logic of our proposals and the requests from the euro zone
heads of state is to have a credible oversight of each bank in
the euro zone," Barnier said on the sidelines of a gathering of
business leaders, politicians and EU officials in the lakeside
resort of Cernobbio.
GERMAN CONCERNS
"Germany voiced concerns we can understand. They are the
(financial) largest contributor," he said, but added that he
hoped Berlin would still support the plan as it favoured a sound
banking oversight.
EU finance ministers are meeting in Cyprus next week to
discuss centralised banking supervision. German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble has expressed reservations, saying the ECB
should only supervise big banks.
He has also expressed doubts the EU can put in place such a
mechanism by the January 2013 deadline.
But Barnier said on Saturday that creating such overarching
supervision in just over a year was "necessary and do-able."
ECB President Mario Draghi unveiled plans on Thursday for
potentially unlimited purchases of bonds with maturities of up
to three years issued by countries that request European aid and
fulfil strict domestic policy conditions.
Rehn said the conditions would be based on existing
country-specific recommendations and "would have to include very
specific objectives and a time-line on how to meet the
objectives."
No countries have yet applied for help from the yield
reduction plan, he said.
Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told reporters at
the Cernobbio conference that Italy did not plan to sign up.
"We have no intention to apply for these kind of
programmes," Grilli said. "We have absolutely no need."
Grilli said Italy was on the right road to mend its
debt-laden, stagnating economy "but the difficulties are evident
to everybody... We absolutely cannot say we are satisfied yet."
There are concerns inside and outside Italy that a new
government to be elected in polls next spring could try to
renege on some of the painful debt-cutting reforms imposed by
the technocrat government headed by Mario Monti.
The government is trying to lock Italy into those changes so
that backsliding will be difficult even under a new government
of politicians sensitive to increasing public opposition to the
economic pain.