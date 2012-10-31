Oct 31 Five months before an election that will
be crucial not just for this country but the whole euro zone,
Italy is mired in some of its greatest political uncertainty
since World War Two.
Here is a look at recent governments in Italy:
April 26, 2000 - Giuliano Amato takes office at the head of
a centre-left coalition.
Junw 11, 2001 - Silvio Berlusconi forms 59th post-World War
Two government after winning a parliamentary
April 20, 2005 - Berlusconi resigns after two coalition
partners demand a change of direction following a centre-right
loss in regional elections. Three days later he forms the 60th
post-war government.
April 9-10, 2006 - Centre-left leader Romano Prodi wins
parliamentary election. Berlusconi complains of irregularities
but Supreme Court upholds result on April 19. Prodi is sworn in
as prime minister in May.
Jan 24, 2008 - Prodi resigns after losing a vote of
confidence. He had lost his slim majority in the Senate when a
small Catholic party left his ruling coalition.
April 13/14 - Berlusconi wins a landlside in both houses of
parliament in elections, beating off the challenge of
centre-left leader Walter Veltroni.
Nov. 8, 2011 - Berlusconi fails to secure a majority in a
vote on public finance in the lower house. President Giorgio
Napolitano says Berlusconi will resign after a new budget law
making its way through parliament is approved.
Nov. 12 - Parliament passes a package of measures demanded
by Italy's European partners to restore market confidence in
Italy's strained public finances. Berlusconi then resigns to
make way for an emergency government.