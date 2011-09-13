ROME, Sept 13 Italian Economy Minister Tremonti meet officials from a Chinese delegation last week, an Italian Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday but declined to comment on the substance of the meeting.

Separately, a second source close to the case said the delegation included the head of China Investment Corp Lou Jiwei and officials in charge of investment and fixed income.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Italy had asked Beijing to buy "significant" quantities of Italian debt to help calm market turmoil caused by worries over the sustainability of its 1.9 trillion euro debt load. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)