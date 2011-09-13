HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 12:35 P.M. EST/1735 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
ROME, Sept 13 Italian Economy Minister Tremonti meet officials from a Chinese delegation last week, an Italian Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday but declined to comment on the substance of the meeting.
Separately, a second source close to the case said the delegation included the head of China Investment Corp Lou Jiwei and officials in charge of investment and fixed income.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Italy had asked Beijing to buy "significant" quantities of Italian debt to help calm market turmoil caused by worries over the sustainability of its 1.9 trillion euro debt load. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.