BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 14 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will sign a preliminary deal with China Development Bank to earmark a total of around 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) for joint investments in Italy and China, sources with knowledge of the dossier said on Tuesday.
Separately, the Italian strategic fund FSI and China Investment Corporation will sign a deal to invest up to 1 billion euros in common projects.
The two agreement will be inked on Tuesday in Rome in a planned meeting between Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Chinese PM Li Keqiang, the sources said. (1 US dollar = 0.7875 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni)
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.