MILAN Oct 14 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will sign a preliminary deal with China Development Bank to earmark a total of around 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) for joint investments in Italy and China, sources with knowledge of the dossier said on Tuesday.

Separately, the Italian strategic fund FSI and China Investment Corporation will sign a deal to invest up to 1 billion euros in common projects.

The two agreement will be inked on Tuesday in Rome in a planned meeting between Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Chinese PM Li Keqiang, the sources said. (1 US dollar = 0.7875 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni)