ROME, Sept 16 Former Italian president, prime minister and central bank governor Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who played a key role in guiding the country into the European single currency, has died at the age of 95, the government said on Friday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi praised Ciampi as a man who had worked tirelessly for Italy and had served the country "with passion".

