MILAN, Sept 13 Italian clearing house Cassa di
Compensazione e Garanzia is set to introduce new rules that will
curb guarantees on cross-border transactions in case of a
default of its ally LCH.Clearnet, sources with knowledge
of the situation said.
The decision, similar to a measure taken by LCH last month,
follows a request by European regulators to introduce procedures
to address in an orderly fashion the possible bankruptcies of
clearing houses that are closely interconnected, the sources
told Reuters.
The move, expected to get a green light from Italian
authorities by the end of September, will introduce a so-called
'cash settlement' in case of default, which shifts the bulk of
risk on investors entering transactions with a clearing house.
Unlike LCH.Clearnet, the Italian clearing house plans to set
up a fund that should guarantee transaction losses of up to 1
million euros.