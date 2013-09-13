MILAN, Sept 13 Italian clearing house Cassa di
Compensazione e Garanzia is set to introduce new rules that will
curb guarantees on cross-border transactions in case of a
default by LCH.Clearnet, a move similar to one taken by
its ally last month.
LCH.Clearnet introduced in August a so-called 'cash
settlement' in case of default by the Italian clearing house, a
decision that shifts the bulk of risk to investors entering
transactions with a clearing house.
"We are preparing similar measures. If LCH.Clearnet were to
default, there is an agreement on what the Italian counterparty
would do," Economy Minister Fabrizion Saccomanni told Italian
television, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.
The decision follows a request by European regulators to
introduce procedures to address in an orderly fashion the
possible bankruptcies of clearing houses that are closely
interconnected. Saccomanni said it was the result of months of
negotiations.
Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia is expected to get a green
light from Italian authorities by the end of September, sources
with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Unlike LCH.Clearnet, the Italian clearing house plans to set
up a fund that should guarantee transaction losses of up to 1
million euros. LCH.Clearnet, on the other hand, has introduced a
requirement for an enhanced guarantee for clients who are
exposed to Italian government bonds beyond a certain level.
LCH.Clearnet and the Italian clearing house have worked
under an interoperability agreement for the last 10 years and
are both controlled by the London Stock Exchange.