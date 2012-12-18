ROME Dec 18 Two people were killed and 10 were
injured when two apartment buildings collapsed overnight in the
historical centre of Palermo in Sicily, Italian emergency
services said on Tuesday.
Firefighters and police rescued a young girl from the rubble
on Tuesday morning, but were still searching for two missing
women aged 80 and 74. Ten people were injured, though not
seriously, Italian media reported.
"We heard creaking and stones slipping, and instinctively we
got out of the building," a woman who lived in one of the
buildings told reporters.
The accident is the latest in a series of similar incidents
in Italy, where illegal construction and lax building standards
are rife.
