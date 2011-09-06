BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The European Commission said on
Tuesday that it supported additional austerity measures unveiled
by the Italian government, and called for their swift adoption.
"(The measures) confirm the determination of the Italian
authorities to meet the agreed targets of deficit and debt
reduction, while contributing to tackle the deep-rooted
structural weaknesses of the Italian economy," the European
Commission said in statement.
"The confirmation of the decision to introduce in the
constitution the principle of a balanced budget and the
abolition of provinces are decisive improvements in the
institutional framework of Italy, and contribute to ensure
budgetary discipline on a permanent basis," the statement said.
The Commission added that measures taken on retirement age
were also an important signal, and called for rapid adoption of
the adjustment package.