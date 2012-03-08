UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
ROME, March 8 Italy's government will review its special powers over major state-controlled firms operating in strategic sectors such as energy and defence, the prime minister's office said on Thursday, following pressure from the European Commission.
The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of several major, partly privatised companies, including Eni , Finmeccanica and Enel, because of its "golden share" holdings in sectors of strategic national interest.
The Commission said in November it could take Italy to the European Court of Justice because it believed Italian laws breached EU rules on free movement of capital.
It said at the time it would give the new government of Mario Monti a grace period to deal with the issue.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.