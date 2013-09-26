Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME, Sept 26 Italy may expand its powers over strategic companies so that it can keep them from being bought out by foreigners when national interests are at stake, according to a draft of a decree obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's cabinet is expected to discuss the measure on Friday.
"The strategic assets in the communications sector include the networks and the structures used to provide services to the final users," reads one excerpt, which would apparently apply to Telecom Italia's fixed-line network.
The limits imposed by the European Union to the powers members states have over private companies "do not apply when there is information about a threat...to the public interest," reads another section. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)