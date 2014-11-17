FLORENCE Nov 17 Officials for Italy's Tuscany
region and the island of Giglio said on Monday they would seek a
total of 220 million euros ($274 million) in damages from Costa
Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, for the 2012 Concordia
cruise liner disaster.
The Costa Concordia was carrying more than 4,000 passengers
and crew when it struck rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio
and capsized, killing 32 people.
The ship remained partially submerged near the port of the
holiday island for more than two years before being raised and
towed away this year in one of the largest and most complex
maritime salvages ever completed.
"We will ask Costa for 30 million euros in damages to
Tuscany's image," the region's president, Enrico Rossi, told a
court in the Tuscan city of Grosseto, according to a statement.
Rossi said the region had registered a decline in tourism,
and that Giglio had lost 45,000 visitors due to the disaster.
A consultant to Giglio's local government, Carlo Scarpa,
asked the same court for 190 million euros in damages, most of
it for tarnishing the island's image, according to a source
present during the proceedings.
The two officials spoke during an ongoing trial against
Concordia Captain Francesco Schettino, who is being tried for
multiple charges, including manslaughter, causing a shipwreck
and abandoning ship.
"To reconstruct the image of Tuscany as a top tourist
destination will require years of work, substantial investments
and costly national and international advertising campaigns,"
Rossi said.
Costa Cruises last year avoided a criminal trial by agreeing
to pay a 1 million-euro fine to the Italian state, but victims
and local administrations have pursued damages separately.
Shortly after the January 2012 shipwreck, Costa Cruises also
agreed to pay about 11,000 euros to each of the more than 3,000
passengers for items lost and any psychological damages to
passengers who suffered no physical injuries.
Sources involved in the trial say a verdict may be read
during the first few months of next year.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Steve Scherer;
Editing by Mark Potter)